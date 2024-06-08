PM Hasina leaves for New Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

The flight was scheduled to land at New Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport at 12:00pm.

The Bangladesh prime minister will be received by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh high commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman at the airport.

During her stay in New Delhi, the prime minister will hold a tete-a-tete with Modi after joining the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhaban at 7:20pm on Sunday.