Road in front of Titumir College blocked for the fifth consecutive day

The students have blocked the road in front of Titumir College demanding a declaration of the college as a university. As a result, traffic has been halted.

The blockade started around 12:20pm today, Monday. The students took position putting up bamboo barricades on both sides of the road to form the blockade.

The students blocked the road in front of Titumir College for the fifth consecutive day.

During today’s protest, a student was making an announcement through a loudspeaker.