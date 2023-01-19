Consumers to face pressure of gas price hike

Production costs will increase following this hike in gas price after within a week of the power tariff increase. As a result the price of goods is likely to increase once again, which would affect inflation rates. It is the people who eventually suffer.

The price of gas and electricity has been in increasing through a series of public hearings at Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) since 2009. The price could not be hiked randomly because of the check and counter-checking in that system. But the government has taken the authority to raise energy prices into its own hands by amending the BERC laws in December last year. The government did this to “adjust the prices regularly”. Following this, the announcement was made concerning the increase in gas and power tariff by executive order.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division issued a gazette notification about the new prices on Wednesday. Later it issued a note of explanation saying that the government has raised the price of gas to be used in power, industry, captive and commercial sectors to meet the demand of gas by buying LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) at high price from the spot market.