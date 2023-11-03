BNP-led forces must be resisted and defeated: Obaidul Quader 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the BNP-led "communal forces" will have to be resisted and defeated to protect Bangladesh's democracy, the spirit of Liberation War and the country’s independence.

Describing BNP as the main enemy of the nation, Quader said, "Once again the party (BNP) has announced a blockade to commit vandalism and arson violence."

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, made the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 this morning on the occasion of jail killing day.

The Awami League’s general secretary said, “24 journalists were brutally attacked on 28 October. A policeman was killed, a hospital was attacked, and the chief justice's residence was attacked. They torched a parked bus, killing the sleeping helper inside.”