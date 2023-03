A tyre of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight bursted during takeoff from India's Kolkata this morning, reports UNB.

The Biman flight, BG-392, had 72 passengers on board when the incident happened at 9:19 am (local time).

The plane landed safely in Dhaka at 10:03am without any incident, group captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said.