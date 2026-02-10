Online violence against women increases with their presence in political space

The remaining four women were targeted through a "guilt by association" strategy, where harassment was weaponized against them due to their relationships with influential male figures. They include the daughter of an official in the Chief Adviser’s press wing, the wife of an adviser, the mother of a private university student coordinator, and the wife of a student coordinator from Chittagong University.

These incidents of TFGBV were carried out through various methods, including fake AI-generated videos and digitally manipulated images. Researchers identified multiple recurring tactics, including fabricated photocards, deepfake and face-swapped imagery, sexualized rumors, gendered slurs, and intimidation targeting family members. Sexual humiliation and moral policing emerged as the most common narratives, often combined with nationalist or religious framing to undermine credibility.

Drawing on verified fact-checks, platform monitoring, and qualitative interviews, the report concludes that online abuse operated not as isolated trolling but as an organised strategy shaped by political rivalry, patriarchal social norms, and platform design that rewards sensational content.

Beyond direct targeting of women leaders, the report documents gendered attacks extending to female relatives of male political or public figures, demonstrating what researchers describe as “guilt by association” intimidation. These cases include the daughter of Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the Chief Advisor, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, wife of filmmaker and activist Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and the wife of student coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi.