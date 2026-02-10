Activate Rights research
Online violence against women increases with their presence in political space
Recommendations include culturally informed AI detection systems capable of identifying subtle forms of gendered harassment common in South Asian contexts; comprehensive TFGBV legislation criminalizing non-consensual image manipulation, coordinated harassment campaigns, and family-targeted intimidation; expanded digital literacy; victim support services; and systematic monitoring of gendered disinformation.
A new research report has found that women who became publicly visible during and after Bangladesh’s July-August 2024 uprising faced systematic technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) designed to silence their political participation and deter broader female engagement ahead of future elections.
A total of 64 fact-check reports concerning technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) against women on social media were analyzed, covering the period from August 5, 2024, to September 30, 2025. Among these, 17 women were identified as targets of persistent and systematic technology-facilitated gender-based violence. All of these individuals are well-known within the political sphere. In several instances, the wives or daughters of individuals active in politics were specifically targeted as a means of spreading this violence.
The 17 women include three female leaders from the then National Citizen Party, two female coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, an organizer from a private university, a female leader from the BNP, one television presenter, one July uprising activist, three actresses, an advisor to the interim government,
Among these, 13 women were identified as direct victims of harassment stemming from their own professional and political prominence. This group includes three leaders from the National Citizen Party, two coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, an organizer from a private university, a female leader from the BNP, one television presenter, a July uprising activist, three actresses targeted for their personal visibility, and an advisor to the interim government.
The remaining four women were targeted through a "guilt by association" strategy, where harassment was weaponized against them due to their relationships with influential male figures. They include the daughter of an official in the Chief Adviser’s press wing, the wife of an adviser, the mother of a private university student coordinator, and the wife of a student coordinator from Chittagong University.
These incidents of TFGBV were carried out through various methods, including fake AI-generated videos and digitally manipulated images. Researchers identified multiple recurring tactics, including fabricated photocards, deepfake and face-swapped imagery, sexualized rumors, gendered slurs, and intimidation targeting family members. Sexual humiliation and moral policing emerged as the most common narratives, often combined with nationalist or religious framing to undermine credibility.
Drawing on verified fact-checks, platform monitoring, and qualitative interviews, the report concludes that online abuse operated not as isolated trolling but as an organised strategy shaped by political rivalry, patriarchal social norms, and platform design that rewards sensational content.
Beyond direct targeting of women leaders, the report documents gendered attacks extending to female relatives of male political or public figures, demonstrating what researchers describe as “guilt by association” intimidation. These cases include the daughter of Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the Chief Advisor, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, wife of filmmaker and activist Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and the wife of student coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi.
Interview insights suggest the harassment is creating new barriers to activism and forcing women to reconsider their visibility in political and civic spaces
According to the report, these incidents illustrate how harassment campaigns shift pressure onto family networks to silence male political participation while intensifying psychological harm.
The research used purposive sampling anchored in four Bangladeshi fact-checking organisations, reviewing gendered mis/disinformation between August 2024 and September 2025. Only cases verified by fact-checkers and showing persistent cross-platform targeting were included. Content analysis tracked abuse patterns, while interviews with activists, fact-checkers, and a political scientist helped interpret broader democratic implications.
Victim testimonies included in the report indicate that digital attacks are directly affecting women’s willingness to remain publicly engaged. Interview insights suggest the harassment is creating new barriers to activism and forcing women to reconsider their visibility in political and civic spaces. Researchers also found that visible targeting of prominent women is discouraging other women from entering politics due to fear of similar abuse.
“After the attacks began, I had to think carefully about every public statement and appearance. The harassment was not limited to me-it extended to my family and reputation. This creates constant pressure to withdraw from public engagement, even when you know your voice matters”, said a victim seeking anonymity.
Minhaj Aman, lead of Research at Activate Rights, said the project aimed to systematically document these patterns. He said “the team sought to methodologically demonstrate that as women become politically visible, online harassment against them escalates, making it critical to understand the trend ahead of elections because such attacks are designed not only to target individuals but to discourage women’s participation in democracy itself.”
To address the crisis, the report calls for coordinated action across technology platforms, legal systems, civil society, and research institutions. Recommendations include culturally informed AI detection systems capable of identifying subtle forms of gendered harassment common in South Asian contexts; comprehensive TFGBV legislation criminalizing non-consensual image manipulation, coordinated harassment campaigns, and family-targeted intimidation; expanded digital literacy; victim support services; and systematic monitoring of gendered disinformation.