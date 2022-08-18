Janmashtami today

The Hindu community in Bangladesh is celebrating Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, on Thursday with religious fervour, UNB reports.

According to Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of “Shukla Pakkha” (bright fortnight) in the month of Bengali calendar Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect “Dharma” from the hands of evils.