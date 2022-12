Farida was elected president beating her rival Kamal Uddin Sabuj while Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta was elected general secretary beating his rival Elias Khan, according to results announced here today.

Chief election commissioner of JPC election Mostafa-e-Jamil announced the results at around 8:00pm tonight.

Earlier, the voting of JPC was held from 9:00am to 5:00pm without any break.