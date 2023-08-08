Locally-led approach needed for building climate-resilient townships

A consultation meeting in Dhaka has reiterated the need for a locally-led approach and the importance of a community decision-making process in building climate-resilient and migrant friendly urban centres and townships.

It's all the more critical for coastal townships such as Mongla, where the thriving port-centred economy and climate-induced vulnerabilities are causing migration, said the meeting.

The national consultation meeting titled "Building climate resilient and migrant friendly towns through locally led adaptation" was held on Monday at BRAC Centre in Dhaka.

BRAC, the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) hosted the event.

The event was a part of the project "Climate-resilient migrant-friendly towns through a locally led adaptation in Bangladesh", a pilot initiative being implemented in Mongla Port municipality.

Habibun Nahar, deputy minister environment forest and climate change, was present as the chief guest, while Farhina Ahmed, secretary, MoEFCC, was the special guest.