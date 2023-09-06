'Free and Open Indo-Pacific promotes democracy, good governance, human rights'

Keynote speaker at the seminar, Professor Jimbo Ken, professor of policy management at Keio University and director, International House of Japan, began with elaborating on the rise of the Indo-Pacific as a strategic concept. He said that it was remarkable to see so many countries adopting the Indo-Pacific strategy as a guiding concept.

Deliberating on the evolution of regional concepts, he highlighted the groups like APEC in the 1980s, ASEAN+3 in the 1990s, EAS, RCEP in the 2000s and the Indo-Pacific in the 2010s, among others. About FOIP, he quoted Prime Minister Abe’s speech at TICAD VI in Kenya, “Stability and prosperity through ‘the union of two free and open oceans and two continents’.” The two oceans were the Pacific and the India and the continents were Eurasia and Eastern Africa.

He explained why the Indo-Pacific mattered to Japan, pointing to the geopolitical and geo-economic opportunities offered by the economic growth in South and Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Middle East as well as North and East Africa. This came with the challenge of reemerging geopolitics and geo-economic expansions. “Given the emerging new dynamics, Japan has no choice but to become a robust player in the region,” he said.

Professor Jimbo Ken made it a point to explain that Japan doesn’t have an Indo-Pacific strategy. Rather, it has four pillars and 51 items of cooperation to pick and choose from, which he referred to as ‘Bazaar diplomacy’. The four pillars of FOIP were: i. Principles for peace and rules for prosperity; ii. Addressing challenges in an Indo-Pacific way; iii. Multi-layered connectivity; and iv. Extending efforts for security and sage use of the ‘sea’ to the ‘air’.