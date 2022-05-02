Bangladesh

Over 150,000 vehicles cross in 4 days, Tk 117m collected as toll

Bangabandhu bridge authorities have collected Tk 117 million (11.7 crore) as toll in the last four days as over 150,000 vehicles crossed the bridge ahead of the Eid holiday.

The rush of home-goers started on Wednesday night. A total of 153,327 vehicles of different kinds passed through the bridge in 96 hours between 12:00am Wednesday to 12 in the night on Sunday. A total of Tk 11,70,20,750 was collected as toll during this time.

The Bangabandhu bridge connects the northern part of the country with the capital.

Between 12:00am on Thursday and 12:00am on Friday, a total of 42,199 vehicles crossed the bridge, resulting in Tk 3,18,08,000 toll collection.

The number of vehicles crossing the bridge thinned from Sunday afternoon.

A record number of motorbikes have crossed the bridge during this Eid. In 72 hours till 12:00am on Saturday, a total of 21,360 motorbikes crossed the bridge. Two separate lanes were made for motorbikes this year.

