Over 150,000 vehicles cross in 4 days, Tk 117m collected as toll

The Bangabandhu bridge connects the northern part of the country with the capital.
Between 12:00am on Thursday and 12:00am on Friday, a total of 42,199 vehicles crossed the bridge, resulting in Tk 3,18,08,000 toll collection.
The number of vehicles crossing the bridge thinned from Sunday afternoon.
A record number of motorbikes have crossed the bridge during this Eid. In 72 hours till 12:00am on Saturday, a total of 21,360 motorbikes crossed the bridge. Two separate lanes were made for motorbikes this year.