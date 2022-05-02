Over 150,000 vehicles cross in 4 days, Tk 117m collected as toll

Bangabandhu bridge authorities have collected Tk 117 million (11.7 crore) as toll in the last four days as over 150,000 vehicles crossed the bridge ahead of the Eid holiday.

The rush of home-goers started on Wednesday night. A total of 153,327 vehicles of different kinds passed through the bridge in 96 hours between 12:00am Wednesday to 12 in the night on Sunday. A total of Tk 11,70,20,750 was collected as toll during this time.