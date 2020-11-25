Over 50 shanties destroyed in Kalshi slum fire

At least 55 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Mirpur’s Kalshi area early Wednesday, UNB reports.
Russel Shikdar, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, said the fire broke out around 2:10am.
Twelve firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3:10am.
The fire was extinguished around 6:28am, said Russel.
Around 55 shanties were burnt and no casualty was reported, he said.
However, the cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be ascertained yet.
