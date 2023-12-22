Govt bans motorbike for three days from 6 Jan

There will be a ban on the movement of motorcycles in the electoral areas for three days from 12:00 am on 6 January until 12:00 am on 9 January, the home ministry said in a notification on Friday.
Vehicular movement, including taxicabs, microbuses, pickup vans, trucks, launches, and engine-run boats, will be restricted in the electoral areas for 24 hours from 12:00 am on 7 January
However, the ban will not apply to electoral candidates, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administrative officials, observers, and polling agents. Observers and polling agents will require stickers to ride bikes in the restricted areas.
However, the bans will not be effective on national highways. Also, restrictions might be relaxed for some more vehicles as per necessity and reality, through the empowerment of district magistrates or police commissioners.
In cases of further relaxation, the road transport and highways division and the shipping ministry can issue separate notifications, as per the instructions of the election commission.