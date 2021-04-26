Oxygen import from India through Benapole halted

The import of liquid oxygen from India, through Benapole land port in Jashore, has been halted since 21 April.

No more vehicles carrying oxygen have entered the country through this port from that day. This type of oxygen is used in Bangladesh for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to the Benapole land port, a total of five importer companies including Linde Bangladesh, Expectra and Pure Oxygen usually bring liquid oxygen from India through Benapole land port.

Sources said the country depends largely on supply from India to meet the growing demands of liquid oxygen in the medical sector amidst the pandemic. Around 30 thousand tonnes of oxygen is imported from India every month using this land port. Recently, the demand skyrocketed to save the lives of Covid-19 patients.