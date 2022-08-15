Discussion on enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, Digital Security Act

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet held a meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen before meeting with the law minister. Abdul Momen told the media that he raised the issue of extrajudicial killing. He said, “They did not speak of extrajudicial killing, we raised the issue. It is said that some people were killed (allegations of extrajudicial killing). We surely will investigate if we get any information on that.”

The foreign minister also remarked that though people would die in “heart failure” in 2002-03, no such incidents take place now. When a reporter asked whether the minister was talking about “Operation Clean Heart”, Momen said, “I would hear about people dying in ‘heart failure’ in 2003-04-05. But now I don’t hear any such thing.”

Mentioning that he explained the issues of enforced disappearance, freedom of expression and media freedom, AK Abdul Momen said, “I’ve said what happens in our country. We told them there is no such thing ‘enforced disappearances’ in our country. But some people said that 76 people went missing in the past 10 years. They also said that the government has made them victim of enforced disappearances. Ten among the 76 people were found to be just faffing around. We don’t know anything definite about the remaining people. We informed them this.”