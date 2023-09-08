Modi to meet PM Hasina before Biden this evening

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also meet Sheikh Hasina. Sonia Gandhi is likely to be accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

Sheikh Hasina always remembers her personal relations with the Gandhi family and contributions of India, led by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the liberation war of Bangladesh with gratitude.

Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Indian-born Mauritius prime minister Pravind Jugnauth at his Lok Kalyan Marg’s official residence prior to the meeting with Sheikh Hasina.

India’s relations with the Indian Ocean state, which has an immense geopolitical importance, dates far back.

* More to follow...