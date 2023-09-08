Modi to meet PM Hasina before Biden this evening

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the three leaders with whom Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings on Friday evening, the day before the G20 summit starts on Saturday.
The bilateral meeting, presumed to be the last meeting before the upcoming parliament election in Bangladesh, will take place at the Indian prime minister’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi at 5:30 pm.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also meet Sheikh Hasina. Sonia Gandhi is likely to be accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi.
Sheikh Hasina always remembers her personal relations with the Gandhi family and contributions of India, led by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the liberation war of Bangladesh with gratitude.
Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Indian-born Mauritius prime minister Pravind Jugnauth at his Lok Kalyan Marg’s official residence prior to the meeting with Sheikh Hasina.
India’s relations with the Indian Ocean state, which has an immense geopolitical importance, dates far back.
