CA mourns death of economist Anisur Rahman
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed deep shock at the death of renowned economist and member of the first Planning Commission professor Anisur Rahman.
In a condolence message, he said eminent economist Anisur Rahman worked especially on people's participation in rural development.
His contribution to participatory research and philosophy of self-reliant participatory development is recognised worldwide, the chief adviser said.
He said professor Anisur Rahman also played an important role as an organiser in the country’s Liberation War in 1971.
"In addition to teaching and research, he (Anisur) was a Rabindra Sangeet artist. He is also particularly appreciated by readers as a writer," Prof Yunus said.
He remembered with gratitude the contribution of the late economist who was thoughtful to the country and its people.
The chief adviser prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of prof Anisur and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.