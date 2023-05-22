Sujit Kumar new chairman of Dhaka Wasa, Golam Mostafa to leave

Several officials of Wasa said they think the board chairman was hastily removed from the post due to sending later against Taqsem to the ministry. The ministry’s stance would be in question as it did not probe the allegations brought by the chairman against Taqsem.

Local government division’s secretary Mohammad Ibrahim, however, said it is coincidental and the process to appoint new chairman had been going on for a long time.

He also added that the new members of the board will probe the allegations against Taqsem and send a report to the ministry.

The ministry we would take measures about the allegations if they (board members) fail to investigate the allegations, he added.