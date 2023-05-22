Sujit Kumar new chairman of Dhaka Wasa, Golam Mostafa to leave

Professor Sujit Kumar Bala has been appointed as the new chairman of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Board. He will succeed former Dhaka Wasa chairman Golam Mostafa, who had filed a written complaint against Dhaka Wasa’s managing director Taqsem A Khan to local government ministry just five days ago.
Local government division of local government, rural development, and co-operatives ministry on Monday issued a circular regarding the appointment of Sujit Kumar. The order will come into effect immediately, the circular reads. Sujit Kumar, a professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), is known as close to Wasa MD Taqsem.
Golam Mostafa’s tenure ended in last October and he has been succeeded as per the law, said the ministry.
Local government division’s secretary Mohammad Ibrahim told Prothom Alo, “The tenure of Dhaka Wasa’s former chairman ended in last October. We could not give the responsibility but the process to find the successor was on. Former teacher of BUET, Sujit Kumar Bala, has been given the charge of Dhaka Wasa’s news chairman. He was the member of Wasa.”
A conflict between Wasa MD Taqsem and board chairman came to discussion lately. Seeking anonymity, several officials of Wasa told Prothom Alo that interference of the board in some activities of Wasa administration irked Taqsem. A complaint was also made against the board chairman with the ministry recently.
The board chairman Golam Mostafa later on 17 May filed a written complaint against Taqsem on 17 May. He alleged Taqsem has made Dhaka Wasa a sanctuary of irregularities and corruption. Tasem led Wasa in an ‘autocratic’ manner as if the organization was his personal property, Golam Mostafa alleged.
After his removal from the chairman post, Golam Mostafa told Prothom Alo, “Wasa will run at the will of Taqsem. That is the message the ministry has given through appointing a new chairman. I don’t know what steps were taken based on my complaints.”
Several officials of Wasa said they think the board chairman was hastily removed from the post due to sending later against Taqsem to the ministry. The ministry’s stance would be in question as it did not probe the allegations brought by the chairman against Taqsem.
Local government division’s secretary Mohammad Ibrahim, however, said it is coincidental and the process to appoint new chairman had been going on for a long time.
He also added that the new members of the board will probe the allegations against Taqsem and send a report to the ministry.
The ministry we would take measures about the allegations if they (board members) fail to investigate the allegations, he added.