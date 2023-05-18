Victims make shelters with polythene, tarpaulin on Shahpari Island

The distance from Kulalpara Jeep Station in Teknaf municipal area to the Shahpari Island jetty is 13 km. There are hundreds of fishing trawlers anchored at the Bazarpara ghat of the Naf river along the Jaliapara embankment. Fishing has come to a halt due to cyclone Mocha.

Jaliapara is under ward no. 9 by Naf river. Cyclone Mocha damaged houses and shops in the area. The roofs and fences of most of the houses were blown away.

Bashir Ahmed, 50, whose shop was damaged by the cyclone, was sitting in front of his wrecked shop.

He told Prothom Alo, “Mocha blew away the my house and shop. The house is not livable. My family and I had a hard time in the rains last night. I don't know when I will be able to repair the shop and the house.”