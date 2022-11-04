Barishal transport strike ahead of BNP rally hits commuters hard

Commuters were hit hard after all modes of transportation went off the streets in Barishal on Friday, just a day before a divisional rally called by opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), reports news agency UNB.

Barishal city has virtually been cut off from the rest of the country after the two-day transport strike got underway on Friday. Buses, launches, speedboats, microbuses and even three-wheeler auto-rickshaws are unavailable in Barishal.

The bus owners called the strike to demand a ban on the movement of auto-rickshaws on the highways.

On the other hand, the three-wheelers want the authorities to allow them free movement on the highways.