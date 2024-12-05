Bangladesh observes international day of persons with disabilities

Bangladesh marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024 with a day-long event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), highlighting the country’s commitment to advancing disability rights and inclusion.

Organised by the social welfare ministry in collaboration with Sightsavers, UNDP SSPS Programme, and the UN Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) joint initiative, the event brought together key stakeholders to reflect on progress, challenges, and opportunities in creating an inclusive society for all, says a press release.

This year’s theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” emphasised the importance of empowering persons with disabilities as leaders and changemakers. Sharmeen S Murshid, advisor to the social welfare ministry, served as the chief guest in the morning session.

Lamiya Morshed, the principal coordinator (SDGs) at the chief advisor’s office, spoke as the chief guest of the afternoon session. Other notable speakers included Md Mohiuddin, secretary of the social welfare ministry; Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh; and representatives from organisations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), development partners, and the media.