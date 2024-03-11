Men spend loans taken in women’s name

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are apparently playing the biggest role in the financial inclusion of women at the grassroots, but most women entrepreneurs cannot use the loans that they take from these institutions.

A total of 66.31 per cent of women said their husbands or other family members use the money that they borrow from various sources while 29 per cent of women use the loans themselves and the remaining portion said other women members of their family use the money coming from loans.

The scenario was revealed by a study titled ‘Gander gap in financial inclusion in Bangladesh,’ which was released at an international conference on ‘Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh: Gender Perspectives’ in Dhaka on Sunday.

Private research organisation Centre for Research and Development (CRD) organised the event in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.