Padma Bridge: Cost to increase by Tk 26.82b, tenure by one year

The project cost of Padma Bridge is set to increase by Tk 26.82 billion while the tenure of the project will be extended by one year more, the government sources have said.
The project will be completed by June 2024.
The project of Padma Bridge was supposed to be completed formally by June.
Meanwhile, operation of vehicles on the bridge has started and Bangladesh Railway has conducted a trial run on the Padma Bridge.
The amount of consultancy fee has increased due to the extension of the project. Price of dollars has also increased. The cost of contractors has increased as the price of equipment has increased.
For these reasons, an amendment of the project is being proposed. The proposed amendment will be placed at the meeting of the National Economic Council for Executive Committee (ECNEC) on Tuesday.
