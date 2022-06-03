Padma Bridge: Laser show at Hatirjheel

On the day of opening Padma Bridge to traffic on 25 June, a laser show will be displayed in the capital's Hatirjheel.

Besides, different functions will be organised for five days since 25 June in several districts including Dhaka, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur.

Cultural programmes will also be organised on the eve of opening the much-awaited Padma Bridge. The inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge will be telecast across the country.

The cabinet division on Friday in a virtual meeting instructed the deputy commissioners marking the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge.

Roads transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam were present in the meeting.