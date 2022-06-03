Padma Bridge: Laser show at Hatirjheel

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. The inaugural ceremony will take place at Mawa in Munshiganja and Jajira in Shariatpur. Prime minister will address a rally at Shibchar of Madaripur. Awami League has planned to gather one million people on the ocassaion.
On 1 June, the cabinet division issued letters to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all 64 districts to make necessary arrangements for the successful celebration of the inaugural function.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, an official of Dhaka district administration said alongside screening the inaugural ceremony of Padma Bridge, Dhaka district administration will organise a laser show at Hatirjheel. A cultural function will be organised in the evening and they have been asked to continue it till 29 June. Functions of the following days may be held at Suhrawardi Udyan or any other suitable place. In the functions, there will be various arrangements including showing video on the Padma Bridge.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a DC of Mymensingh division, said they have been asked to show the inaugural ceremony at a suitable place at 10:00am on 25 June. On the same day, they have been asked to hold a cultural function. The location will be fixed after discussing with all including local representatives.
Although instructions have been given to hold special functions in several districts, instruction has been given to hold functions for one day in 56 districts. But it has been said that if any district wants, they can organise functions more than one day.
The detailed programmes will be fixed after receiving letters from the cabinet division.
The main work of Padma Bridge has been completed and remaining small work will be finished by 15 June, officials concerned said.