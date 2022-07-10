Padma Bridge: Toll of Tk 110m collected in three days

The government has collected about Tk 110 million (Tk 11 crore) in toll from Padma Bridge in the past three days as more than 74,000 vehicles crossed the bridge.

As many as 74,222 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge from 12:00am on Thursday, 7 July to 11:59am on Saturday, 9 July, and about Tk 110 million was collected as toll during this period, Bangladesh Bridge Authority said on Sunday.