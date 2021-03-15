Padma bridge: Vehicular movement likely on 17 or 26 March 2022

The government is planning to open the Padma bridge for vehicular movement in March next year.
The two probable dates for the inauguration are 26 March, independence day, and 17 March, the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sources at the bridges division said.
With the installation of the last span on 10 December 2020, the 6.15km bridge became visible, connecting Mawa at Munshiganj and Jajira at Shariatpur.
The bridge authorities said a total of 84.50 per cent of the project was completed till February 2021. A total of 92.50 per cent of main bridge has been completed.
The decision is to finish work by June next year. In that case the date will be fixed by the government. We have a plan to open the bridge in March.Bridge division secretary Md Belayet Hossain
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday about launching of the bridge, bridge division secretary Md Belayet Hossain said, "The decision is to finish work by June next year. In that case the date will be fixed by the government. We have a plan to open the bridge in March."
Earlier, as per agreement with China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), the bridge was to open in December 2018. Later, declarations were made to open in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Finally the government declared that the bridge will be opened by June next year.
Bridge division officials said the contactors rejected the dates declared by the government. The contractors pointed out various problems including river erosion, delay in handing over land, correction of design and coronavirus situation, the officials added.
But as per the progress of the project work, the contactors and the government believe that the Padma bridge can be opened in March 2021, the officials said.
The government wants to open the bridge in March while MBEC said they will be able to finish work by 23 April.
According to a report of the consultation firm, the work of main bridge is progressing as per the plan, but the river training is lagging behind a bit.
Bridge division officials said there will be no problem to open the bridge despite incompletion of river training.
The Padma bridge is double-decker. Vehicles will play on the upper deck while trains will run on the lower deck. The road for vehicles was supposed to be made with 2,917 slabs. Some 2,034 slabs were placed till Sunday. In all a total of 4.31km of road has been completed.
A total of 2,959 slabs will be installed for making the railways track. A total of 2,401 slabs have been installed.
Project director Md Shafiqul Islam said the pace of work is good this year. There will be no necessity to extend the deadline.
Padma bridge's cost is an estimated Tk 301.93 billion. The project was undertaken in 2007 and at that time the cost was estimated at Tk 101.62 billion. The work was to finish by 2015. Later, the tenure of the projects was extended three times.
