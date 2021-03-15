Padma bridge: Vehicular movement likely on 17 or 26 March 2022

The government is planning to open the Padma bridge for vehicular movement in March next year.

The two probable dates for the inauguration are 26 March, independence day, and 17 March, the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sources at the bridges division said.

With the installation of the last span on 10 December 2020, the 6.15km bridge became visible, connecting Mawa at Munshiganj and Jajira at Shariatpur.

The bridge authorities said a total of 84.50 per cent of the project was completed till February 2021. A total of 92.50 per cent of main bridge has been completed.