Padma bridge’s last span installed making entire structure visible

The Padma Bridge is the largest construction infrastructure since the independence of Bangladesh initiated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction work began in December, 2014 with government’s own fund.

The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor Company, and the river management is being done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.

Padma Bridge is expected to change not only the socioeconomic structure of southern parts of Bangladesh, but also create positive impacts on the whole economy of the country. It will also connect many countries of South and Southeast Asia and contribute to communication, trade, industry, tourism and many other sectors in various ways.