Padma bridge’s last span may be put in place tomorrow

The last span of Padma bridge may be put in place tomorrow, Thursday. The large floating crane has been positioned today, Wednesday, at the spot from where it will lift the span into place.

The span will be brought there in the night and on Thursday it will be placed on pillars 12 and 13, according to sources of the Padma bridge project.

With the placement of the last span, Padma’s two banks Mawa and Jajira will be connected. After that, once the road and railway slabs are laid, vehicles and trains will be able to commute across the bridge. The government has announced that the bridge will begin operating from December next year.

Secretary of the bridges division Md Belayet Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, said that all preparation had been taken to put the last span of the bridge in place. If all goes well, the span will be placed in position tomorrow, Wednesday. However, this was an entirely technical matter and the consultant firm and the engineers were in charge of the matter. He said that due to the coronavirus situation, extreme caution was followed at every step.