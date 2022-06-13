Padma Bridge’s Mawa point lights up

All 207 lampposts installed in the Mawa point of the Padma Bridge were lit up together for the very first time at 5:30 PM on Monday.

Earlier on 4 June, 24 lampposts installed between the 14th and 19th pillar of the bridge were illuminated on a trial basis. By 11 June, all lampposts of the bridge were lit using generator power.

Padma Bridge’s executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader told Prothom Alo on Monday evening, 207 lampposts of the Padma Bridge were lit up together for the first time on a trial basis using power connection from Munshiganj Rural Electrification Board.