Padma Bridge’s Mawa point lights up

He further said that on Tuesday, the lampposts on the Jazira point will be similarly lit. After that, all lampposts on the bridge will be illuminated at the same time. It could take another 2-3 days to turn on all lampposts together.
When asked about keeping the lights on from evening till morning everyday leading up to the inauguration ceremony, he said as there will be no vehicular travel on the bridge before inauguration, keeping the lights on will be a waste of electricity. Final decision will be taken after further discussion.
A source at the bridges division said, work to install lampposts first began on the viaduct at Mawa point, Munshiganj on 25 November 2021.
A total of 415 lampposts have been installed on the 6.15-km bridge. Of these, 328 lampposts have been installed in the main bridge, 46 in viaducts at Jazira point and 41 in viaducts at Mawa point. Work to install lampposts on the main bridge was completed on 18 April.
Earlier on 24 May, power connection was set up at the bridge’s substation on the 42nd pillar of Jazira point. Shariatpur and Munshiganj Rural Electrification Boards will supply 80 kilowatt of electricity each to illuminate the 415 lampposts on the bridge.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge on 25 June. The bridge will be opened up for vehicles on 26 June.