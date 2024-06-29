Finance Bill 2024 passed in parliament

Finance Bill 2024 was passed in parliament on Saturday keeping the provision to legalise the undisclosed money at the rate of 15 per cent.

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The finance minister accepted some other 16 minor proposals on the finance bill in section 2 and 2-Ka and Schedule 3.

The other 11 amendment proposals were rejected by a voice vote.