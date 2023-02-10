Bill on land ownership likely in next JS session: Land Minister

He said that ‘land belongs to that person who has the document’ has become viral generating intense public interest.
“They (people) are eagerly waiting for this law, they wanted to know when the law will be passed,” he said.
The minister said that he could not bring the bill in the current session for lack of time.
“We have to consult with the stakeholders (for this law) as there are so many issues, we will bring the bill in the Cabinet meeting,” he said.
He mentioned that after completing the process a draft will be sent to the Law Ministry for vetting.
“I hope that I will be able to bring the bill in the next parliament session,” he said.