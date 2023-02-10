Parliament

Bill on land ownership likely in next JS session: Land Minister

UNB
Sangsad Bhaban
Jatiya SangsadFile photo

A bill seeking to ensure that a land will belong to the holder of the proper documents will be placed in Jatiya Sangsad in the next session, the land minister told the parliament on Thursday.

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury made the announcement in parliament while speaking on the Haat and Bazar (establish and management) Bill, 2023.

He said that ‘land belongs to that person who has the document’ has become viral generating intense public interest.

“They (people) are eagerly waiting for this law, they wanted to know when the law will be passed,” he said.

The minister said that he could not bring the bill in the current session for lack of time.

“We have to consult with the stakeholders (for this law) as there are so many issues, we will bring the bill in the Cabinet meeting,” he said.

He mentioned that after completing the process a draft will be sent to the Law Ministry for vetting.

“I hope that I will be able to bring the bill in the next parliament session,” he said.

