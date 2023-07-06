Govt’s measures preventing brain drain: PM Hasina tells Jatiya Sangsad

She further said that prevention of brain drain is very important to uphold the quick development and modernisation of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that meritorious, skilled and innovative talents are usually transferred abroad due to the lack of desired facilities and infrastructural environment, which disrupt the country’s progress and economic growth.

She noted that quality of study in higher educational institutions, environment, global acceptance, education, job as well as permanent residence opportunities along with citizenship in abroad is one of the drivers behind brain drain.

“The government is aware of this and that is why it is making efforts to prevent brain drain by creating a suitable environment,” she added.

In reply to a query of another ruling party lawmaker Afzal Hossain, elected from Kishoreganj-5 constituency, the prime minister said that the government is working tirelessly to ensure orderly, safe and responsible labour migration.

She also informed the House that at present, more than 14.9 million Bangladeshi workers are working in 176 countries in the world.

The prime minister also said that in the last 12 years, around 8.15 million people were confirmed to get jobs in abroad in the professional, skilled, semi-skilled and low-skilled categories.