Dhaka-18, Siranjganj-1 by-polls on 12 Nov

Prothom Alo English Desk
Election Commission Building
Election Commission Building UNB File Photo
By-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary seats will be held on 12 November, the Election Commission announced Monday, reports UNB.

As per the schedule, the deadline for nomination submission is 13 October. They will be verified on 15 October. The candidates can withdraw their candidature till 22 September.

Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant after the death of former health minister and Awami League MP Mohammed Nasim on 13 June. Dhaka-18 fell vacant following the death of former home minister and Awami League MP Sahara Khatun on 9 July.

