3 MPs in parliament demand action against Benazir

Three members of parliament on Wednesday demanded legal actions be taken against former police chief Benazir Ahmed if the corruption allegations brought against him are found to be true.

They also demanded disclosing the names of people who laundered money abroad, constructed homes, and the names that have appeared in Panama Papers.

Opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque, independent MP Latif Siddique and governing Awami League’s reserved seat MP Tarana Halim made the demands taking part in a discussion in point of order.