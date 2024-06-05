3 MPs in parliament demand action against Benazir
Three members of parliament on Wednesday demanded legal actions be taken against former police chief Benazir Ahmed if the corruption allegations brought against him are found to be true.
They also demanded disclosing the names of people who laundered money abroad, constructed homes, and the names that have appeared in Panama Papers.
Opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque, independent MP Latif Siddique and governing Awami League’s reserved seat MP Tarana Halim made the demands taking part in a discussion in point of order.
However, parliament chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury cut short the discussion saying under which law and regulations that discussion was going on in parliament.
Following this, deputy speaker Shamsul Haque stopped the unscheduled discussion that began after the Maghrib prayers.
No trial means encouraging others like Benazir
Opposition Jatiya Party (JaPa) chief whip Mujibul Haque sought actions be taken against Benazir Ahmed taking his alleged corruption into consideration.
The JaPa lawmaker said other people like Benazir will be encouraged if no action is taken against him.
Mujibul Haque read out an editorial of Prothom Alo in parliament on the corruption and irregularities of Benazir Ahmed. He also highlighted information on Benazir’s wealth from reports run by other media outlets.
Mujibul said Benazir threatened people of Hindu community into selling land to him when he was the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and director general of Rapid Action Battalion. A few days ago, he left the country withdrawing Tk 800 million from banks but the home minister said he did not know whether Benazir left the country or not.
Why would the home minister not know anything about this, he asked.
This man crossed the immigration but the immigration authorities did not inform the government. Then every employee should be suspended.
Mujibul further said people won’t buy this if anyone says the government has no liabilities in this.
Independent MP Latif Siddique said thousands of people like Benazir and Aziz Ahmed have entered the society.
Later, when AL lawmaker Tarana Halim started speaking on the issue in parliament, demanding disclosing the names of people who laundered money abroad, constructed homes, and the names that have appeared in Panama Papers, the chief whip cut her short seeking floor.
Chief whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury said, “I can’t understand what is the topic of this discussion. Is this a general discussion, is this a budget session discussion?”
He further said under which law and regulations that discussion was going on in parliament.
Later, deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku said, “The chief whip pointed out correctly. We have laws and regulations for point of order. Learned members are here, they should speak accordingly.”
Later, the discussion ended there.