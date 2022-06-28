Govt has managed flood situation efficiently: Enamur tells Jatiya Sangsad

The state minister made this statement under section 300 of the rules of procedure at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) in the afternoon with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
Regarding the intensity of the flood, Rahman said Sylhet and Sunamganj never witnessed such types of floods in last 122 years and later Moulvibazar and Netrokona also were submerged with flood water.
But the rest of the districts like Kurigram, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Habiganj, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Gaibandha were affected by medium level of flood.
“No one died of starvation in the flood affected districts due to quick and time befitting initiatives were taken by the prime minister,” he told the parliament.
At the outset of the flood, the district, upazila administration, local administration, union disaster management committee, tourists boat, stone laden boats were involved in rescue operation, he said, adding later the army, navy, air force, coast guard, fire service, BGB and Police were involved in the rescue operation after the instruction was given by the prime minister.
“Army were deployed with 64 speed boats, Navy and Coast Guard with four speed boats and air force carried out rescue operation with four helicopters at the flood affected areas,” said the state minister.
On 21 June, prime minister Sheikh Hasina visited the flood affected areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj and distributed two cheques worth of Tk 5.5 million (55 lakh) in these two districts separately.