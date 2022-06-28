Govt has managed flood situation efficiently: Enamur tells Jatiya Sangsad

The state minister made this statement under section 300 of the rules of procedure at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) in the afternoon with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Regarding the intensity of the flood, Rahman said Sylhet and Sunamganj never witnessed such types of floods in last 122 years and later Moulvibazar and Netrokona also were submerged with flood water.

But the rest of the districts like Kurigram, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Habiganj, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Gaibandha were affected by medium level of flood.