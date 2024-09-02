Has Shirin Sharmin’s resignation created a vacuum in Speaker post?

As per the constitution, despite submitting the resignation paper, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be considered as the post holder until the new Speaker takes charge. That means, she will administer the sworn-in of the MPs of 13th parliament.

Section 74 of the constitution describes how the post of the Speaker will be vacant. It describes five conditions for which the post of the Speaker will fall vacant.

The same section, however, says despite the clauses that describe the conditions of post falling vacant, the Speaker or Deputy Speaker shall be deemed to continue to hold office until his successor has entered upon office.

JS Speaker is the third highest post in the country in Bangladesh’s parliamentary democracy.

Section 54 of the constitution says, “If a vacancy occurs in the office of President or if the President is unable to discharge the functions of his office on account of absence, illness or any other cause the Speaker shall discharge those functions until a President is elected or until the President resumes the functions of his office, as the case may be.”