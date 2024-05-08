Conflict in Middle East may affect Bangladesh economy: PM Hasina

The prime minister voiced her apprehensions while responding to a question of Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, an MP from Chapainawabganj-1 constituency, during the prime minister’s scheduled question answer session in parliament.

Sheikh Hasina said that there is a possibility of the rise of inflation slightly due to the instability in the global market, inconsistency in market management and the increase in global fuel prices.

In addition, the disruption of the commodity supply chain due to the conflicting situations may increase transportation costs related to exports primarily to Iran or neighbouring regions, she observed.

She noted, “exporters may face tougher competition for this, as the cost of manufacturing and supplying products increases.”

The Leader of the House said that she has directed all concerned ministries or departments to keep eyes on the ongoing events in the Middle East and determine their own course of actions.