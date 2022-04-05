JS passes legislation providing tough penalty for polluting port area

The legislation also abolished the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance, 1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.

As per the legislation, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.

It also says if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk 200,000 as fine or both.