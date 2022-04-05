JS passes legislation providing tough penalty for polluting port area

The legislation also abolished the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance, 1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.
As per the legislation, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.
It also says if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk 200,000 as fine or both.
According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll, fee and other charges of the port will invite a one-month jail or fine of Tk 100,000 or both.
For rent and toll the authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government. But no permission will be required for rent or toll below Tk 5,000.
The draft law also proposed creation of a fund for the development of the Port.
As per the legislation, there will be one Chairman and a seven-member board for Chattogram Port Authority. In the existing law, there is a four-member board. The Board will hold at least one meeting in every two months.