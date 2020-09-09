JS secretariat violating constitution by distorting MPs' questions: BNP

Fakhrul alleged that the government is controlling parliament to prolong its power and give the one-party rule a permanent shape under a different cover.



He said their party MPs joined parliament amid various adversities not to give it the validity, but to uphold democracy and 'restore' democracy by using the scope for raising voice there.

"But it can't be accepted in any way that they won't be able to exercise their minimum rights."



Referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's remark that a strong opposition in parliament is necessary for democracy, he said the ruling party leader 'mocked' people with such a comment.

"Take a step for establishing a parliament of people through holding a fair election under a neutral government and election commission."

