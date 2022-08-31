JS committee gets 60 more days to submit report

On 28 March this year, information and broadcast minister Hasan Mahmud placed the Bill and it was sent to the parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny of the proposed law.

According to a source, the standing committee did not sit for a meeting till now.

Earlier, on 16 June, Inu told media that the parliamentary body will sit with different stakeholders before finalising the ‘Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill’.

Various journalists’ organisations and owners’ association, Transparency International Bangladesh have opposed various sections of the proposed law.

The Editors’ Council (Sampadak Parishad) has said the space for independent media will shrink further if the proposed bill is passed in parliament.

The wages and benefits of journalists, employees and press workers, artists of broadcast, online, and print media outlets would be fixed under the proposed law.

As per the bill, journalists will be regarded as media professionals, not as workers.