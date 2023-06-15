'Govt to stop online portals spreading false news against the country'

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday told parliament that action will be taken to stop any newspaper or online portal if there is a complaint of spreading news that goes against the country or spreading false and fabricated news, reports UNB.

The minister made this comment in response to a question from Awami League lawmaker Ahasanul Islam Titu (Tangail-6).

The minister said that the current government is in no way interfering with freedom of the press.