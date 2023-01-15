Khandker Mosharraf now loses JS committee post

Engineer Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, former LGRD minister and an Awami League MP elected from Faridpur-3, was removed as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on LGRD ministry on Sunday, reports UNB.

Nurul Islam Nahid, former education minister and AL lawmaker from Sylhet-6, replaced Mosharraf in the committee.

Chief whip of parliament, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, on behalf of Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina, placed the proposal on the floor which was passed by voice vote.