Former minister Khandaker Mosharraf remains absent from parliament, constituency

The committee’s president has the power to call a meeting. The rules of procedure said the meeting would be held as fixed by the chairman.

Sources said the meeting of the LGED parliamentary committee could not be held due to the absence of its president. If a committee does not hold meetings due to any reason, the speaker can ask the secretary of the parliament secretariat to call a meeting but such a practice is usually not followed.

Jatiya Party’s lawmaker Moshiur Rahman is a member of the parliamentary committee for local government, rural development and cooperatives. He told Prothom Alo that he does not know why the committee did not hold a meeting for so long. The president's absence can be a reason behind that.

He said some problems arise when the committee does not hold meetings regularly and steps should be taken to hold the meeting.

Parliament secretariat sources said Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain last attended the 17th session of the eleventh national parliament on 6 April. Three more sessions including the budget session were held since then but he missed all. Mosharraf has not been attending the parliament session for 31 working days.

Mosharraf was elected as a lawmaker for the second time in 2014 and became the local government minister. He was elected again in 2018 but failed to become a minister this time. Mosharraf, however, was made the president of the parliamentary committee.

Police arrested then president of Faridpur AL Sazzad Hasan Barkat and his brother Faridpur Press Club president Imtiaz Hasan Rubel conducting a special drive at Khandaker Mosharraf’s house in Faridpur. Mosharraf moved to Dhaka on 9 June, two days after the drive. He went to Faridpur and stayed for one night on 14 July that year and again on 20 February 2021 to attend janaza of his aunt. He was not seen in Faridpur since then. He has no standings in Faridpur politics now.