AL drops Khandaker Mosharraf from advisory council

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a lawmaker from Faridpur-3 constituency, has been excluded from the advisory council of Awami League in the party’s 22nd council.

He is also the president of the parliamentary standing committee on local government, rural development and cooperative ministry, but has been absent in the parliament for long. He is now abroad.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain had served as expatriate welfare minister and local government minister before he was left out of the cabinet in 2018. There are allegations of practicing excessive power and involvement in irregularities against him and other family members.