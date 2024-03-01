12th parliament: Cabinet gets 7 new members

The new members to be inducted in the cabinet are – Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2, Md. Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5 and Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of Chattogram-14.

Besides, four other MPs, who are to be inducted in the cabinet, are from the reserved seat for women. They are – Rokeya Sultana, Begum Shamsun Naher, Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Naheed Ezaher Khan.

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) led by Sheikh Hasina formed the government on 11 January after winning the 12th parliamentary election, held 7 January, for the fourth consecutive term.