12th parliament: Cabinet gets 7 new members
Seven more members are set to join the incumbent cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They will be sworn in this evening (Friday).
A highly placed relevant source confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The new members to be inducted in the cabinet are – Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2, Md. Abdul Wadud of Rajshahi-5 and Md. Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of Chattogram-14.
Besides, four other MPs, who are to be inducted in the cabinet, are from the reserved seat for women. They are – Rokeya Sultana, Begum Shamsun Naher, Waseqa Ayesha Khan and Naheed Ezaher Khan.
Bangladesh Awami League (AL) led by Sheikh Hasina formed the government on 11 January after winning the 12th parliamentary election, held 7 January, for the fourth consecutive term.
On that day, 37 ministers and state ministers took oath. With the new seven members, the cabinet members will have 44 members.
There was a discussion that the cabinet size will be expanded after the election in the reserved seat for women.
The ruling party general secretary Obaidul Quader also informed the media a few days ago that the number of cabinet members might increase.