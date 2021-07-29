Patients rush from one hospital to another for treatment

There is a white board in front of the emergency unit of Mugda Medical College Hospital. It reads “no vacant bed”. However, the concerned relatives of coronavirus patients do not have time to see what is written on the board. Relatives brought four people including Covid patients and persons who showed symptoms of coronavirus to the hospital between 11.00am to 1.00pm. Despite many requests to the hospital workers in charge, they had to rush to other places as they failed to admit the patients.

Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Khilgaon High School, was one of the patients who couldn’t get admitted to any hospital. He was having breathing problems when he was brought in front of the emergency unit of Mugda Medical College Hospital in an ambulance. However, it was not possible to admit him to the hospital despite the requests of his son Md Faruk as there was no empty bed.