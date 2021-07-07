Paying Forward and Investing in Children Now

Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in the past few decades, including successfully reducing the infant mortality rate. The mortality rate of children under five years of age in Bangladesh declined from 121 per 1,000 live births in 1992 to 40 per 1,000 live births in 2019. This is a reduction of 67 per cent in 27 years.

Since independence, the birth rate in Bangladesh has decreased as well. The total fertility rate (TFR) was 6.3 in 1975, which decreased to 2.3 in 2019. This is another significant achievement through which Bangladesh has been able to circumvent the risk of population explosion.

Bangladesh has also achieved progress in terms of many indicators including the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). But Bangladesh now has to face two interrelated challenges to benefit from a demographic dividend. One is the increasing proportion of elderly people and the other is the limited demographic window of opportunity.

The population pyramid of Bangladesh in 2015shows that child birth had started to decrease. By 2050, the population structure will be top heavy, when the majority of the population will be elderly. What this means is that compared to now, a fewer number of young working-age people will have to take care of a larger number of senior dependent people. People aged over 65 years are considered to be senior dependent citizens.

When the percentage of senior dependent population is 7 percent or more of the total population, it is called an 'aging society'. If the proportion is 14 percent or more, then it is called an 'aged' society. Bangladesh will become an ageing society by 2029 and an aged society by 2047. So, Bangladesh will make this transition from ageing to aged society in 18 years. For comparison, Japan made this transition in 24 years. For France, the transition period happened in 115 years, for Sweden in 85 years, for Britain in 47 years and for Germany in 40 years. Thus, the transition happened at a much slower pace in these countries compared to Bangladesh. On the other hand, similar to Bangladesh, the transition period for countries like Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and China will also be short. But these countries are more affluent than Bangladesh.

During the demographic window of opportunity period, the proportion of working-age population (aged 15-64 years) of a country is larger compared to the dependent population. For Bangladesh, this window started in 1978 and will start decreasing in 2033. So Bangladesh will enjoy the demographic window of opportunity for 55 years. As of 2021, 78 percent of the window of opportunity has already passed. In comparison, Japan enjoyed the same for 60 years. For countries like China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia this period will be much shorter.

In 1960, 20 people of working age people were supporting one senior dependent in Bangladesh, which has decreased to 13 people supporting one senior dependent in 2020. This will further decrease to 6 people of working age by 2040, and 3 by 2060, supporting one elderly dependent. This challenge can be faced only if today’s children and youth are 3 to 4 times more productive than today’s adults. And for that reason, time-sensitive investment in children is crucial today. These things are happening in other countries as well.

In 1995, Bangladesh spent 1.2 percent of the GDP in the health sector, which decreased to 0.79 percent by 2012, while the average global allocation in health is more than 5 percent. Investment in education has increased a bit but it is still half of the world average.

Bangladesh is standing at a crossroads for its sustainable development today. We need to make prioritized investments in our children particularly in sectors such as health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, early childhood development, education and protection of children and women while the country’s demographic window of opportunity is still open. These investments are highly time-sensitive given the very rapid speed of the concerned changes as described above. Doing so is not a matter of charity or adding a “soft” side to economic development. It is essential for Bangladesh to take the maximum advantage of the favorable conditions in the remaining period of the demographic window of opportunity and to be prepared for the challenges of the forthcoming ageing and aged society.