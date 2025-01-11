No legal weakness found in scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus: SC
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) said that there was no legal weakness or interference in scrapping five cases against Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus by the High Court.
Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Khan, lawyer of Dr Muhammad Yunus, disclosed this observation of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court to BSS today.
A three-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam on December 8 rejected the leave to appeals by the government against the High Court orders. The full text of the judgment has recently published where the apex court said that there was no legal weakness or interference in the High Court judgment.
A total of five cases were lodged with the Labour Court, Dhaka, against Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus while he was the chairman of Grameen Telecommunications. The cases were filed against him in 2019 following the termination of employees under the proposed trade union act.
Dr Yunus, in 2020, appealed to the High Court for quashing those cases.
The High Court, after hearing the petitions, issued rule upon the government. Later, the High Court on October 24 last year made the rule absolute and after final hearing scrapped the proceedings of those cases.
The government later filed five leave to appeals with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court where Additional Attorney General Anik R Huque appeared for the state.