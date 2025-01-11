No legal weakness found in scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) said that there was no legal weakness or interference in scrapping five cases against Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus by the High Court.

Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Khan, lawyer of Dr Muhammad Yunus, disclosed this observation of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court to BSS today.

A three-member panel of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam on December 8 rejected the leave to appeals by the government against the High Court orders. The full text of the judgment has recently published where the apex court said that there was no legal weakness or interference in the High Court judgment.