CPJ calls for protection of journalists in Bangladesh

According to the report, journalist Rozina Islam was imprisoned for seven days under the Official Secrets Act and Penal Code of the colonial period in May 2021 after reporting the corruption in the public health sector at the beginning of the epidemic.

She was granted bail on the condition of submitting a passport even though there was no conditional bail provision in the Criminal Procedure Code.

It said that in January 2022, the court temporarily allowed Rozina Islam to return the passport of Islam for six months. Whenever he traveled abroad, he had to request the court to return the passport.

In July 2022, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch submitted its final investigative report to a Dhaka court and called for her case to be dropped due to lack of evidence.

However, in January 2023, the court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to further investigate. As of early 2023, authorities continue to subject her to judicial harassment.

If charged and convicted under the Official Secrets Act, she may face up to 14 years in prison or a maximum penalty of a death sentence.

There is a set of recommendations in the submission, including creating an independent commission of inquiry to investigate all allegations of enforced disappearances, abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and custodial deaths.