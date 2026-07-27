Shapla Chattar case: Charges filed against Hasina, 40 others
Formal charges have been submitted in the crimes against humanity case over the killings surrounding Hefazat-e-Islam's rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka in 2013.
A total of 41 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, have been named as accused in the case.
Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Aminul Islam submitted the formal charges before International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday.
The three-member tribunal is headed by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, with Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir serving as the other members.
The tribunal took the formal charges into cognisance and fixed 16 August for the next hearing.
Besides Sheikh Hasina, the accused include former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haq Inu, former ministers Dipu Moni and Abdul Latif Siddique, former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, former inspectors general of police Hasan Mahmud Khandaker and Benazir Ahmed, Ganajagaran Mancha spokesperson Imran H Sarker, Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee president Shahriar Kabir, Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former Ekattor TV managing director Mozammel Babu, and the channel's former chief reporter Farzana Rupa.
The prosecution has said that 57 people were killed in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Chattogram in connection with Hefazat-e-Islam's rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel in May 2013.
Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Aminul Islam disclosed the information on 4 May this year.