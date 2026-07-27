Shapla Chattar case: Charges filed against Hasina, 40 others

Formal charges have been submitted in the crimes against humanity case over the killings surrounding Hefazat-e-Islam's rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka in 2013.

A total of 41 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, have been named as accused in the case.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Aminul Islam submitted the formal charges before International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday.

The three-member tribunal is headed by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, with Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir serving as the other members.